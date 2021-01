San Francisco, Dominican Republic.- Boosted with a trilogy of home runs, Santiago’s Águilas Cibaeñas soared to take champions of the 20/21 Dominican Winter Baseball crown, with a 7-4 win over San Francisco’s Gigantes, in a spectacular come-from-behind 1 game to three.

The Aguilas’ first three runs were home runs by Johan Camargo, Juan Lagares and Luis “Pepón” Juárez.

It’s the 22nd baseball championship of the team from Santiago.