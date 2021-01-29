Dominican Republic seeks a 6th Caribbean Series crown

Santo Domingo.- Santiago’s Aguilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Republic have participated in 18 Caribbean Series and are second with the most crowns, a total of five, behind Santo Domingo’s Tigres del Licey, who lead the Caribbean classic with 10 trophies.

Of the five Aguilas Caribbean Series crowns, three have been under the reins of the Dominican Félix Fermín, the first led by Mike Quade and the second by Tony Peña.

The Aguilas won representation by beating San Francisco’s Gigantes del Cibao in the best-of-seven Winter Baseball final series.