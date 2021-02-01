Caribbean Classic: Dominicans forge ahead, beat Puerto Rico 5-1

MAZATLÁN.- Juan Lagares drove five runs, Carlos (Tsunami) Martínez had a start typical of his hierarchy and the Águilas Cibaeñas, from the Dominican Republic, beat the Criollos de Caguas, from Puerto Rico, 5-1.

The Dominicans look to win their sixth crown in the Caribbean Series, Mazatlán 2021.

Lagares drove in all the Águilas runs and that were enough to secure the victory, combined with a dominance of Martinez in the game with a solid 5.2 innings pitched.