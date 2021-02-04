Dominicans make 4-in-a-row in Caribbean Series

Mazatlan, Mexico.- Robel García unleashed a tight pitching duel with a clutch two-run RBI double in the seventh inning, as the Aguilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Republic make four-in-a-row, AP reports.

The Dominicans defeated the Venezuelan Caribes de Anzoátegui 2-0 on Wednesday, securing their spot at the semifinals of the Caribbean Baseball Series.

The Dominican champions continue unbeaten after four days of the tournament that takes place in Mazatlán, a port city on the Pacific coast of Mexico.