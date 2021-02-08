Dominican Republic Caribbean Baseball champs

Santo Domingo.- The national and Caribbean Baseball Series champions, Águilas Cibaeñas, arrived in the country at 11pm Sunday night at Cibao International Airport (AIC) after winning unbeaten the Caribbean’s premiere sports event

The players of the Santiago team, who unleashed an uproar among dozens of people, air terminal personnel and relatives who gathered in corridors and internal streets of the airport, achieved the country’s 21st crown.

The manager Félix Fermín highlighted how close the games were, but noted that the lineup, discipline and focus gave them the victory.