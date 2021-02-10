Abinader pledged to improve all five baseball stadiums

Santo Domingo.- Santiago’s Águilas Cibaeñas kept their promise made 10 days before bringing the Caribbean Baseball’s 21st crown to the Dominican Republic and to President Luis Abinader.

During his speech in the National Palace, Aguilas president, Quilvio Hernández praised the stadium in Mazatlán, Mexico, where the series was played.

“But ours is 68 years old now,” Hernández answered about the Cibao Stadium, dubbed “The valley of death” by local fans.

In response, Abinader promised to improve all five baseball stadiums nationwide.