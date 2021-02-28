Puntacana Resort & Club announces 4th. edition of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship PGA TOUR Event 2021

The event will be held without spectators and under strict biosecurity protocols.

Punta Cana, La Altagracia. – With a purse of US $ 3 million valid for 300 FedexCup points and the participation of 132 players from 20 countries and 5 continents, Puntacana Resort & Club announces the celebration of the 4th. edition of the Corales Championship PGA TOUR Event 2021, to be held at the Corales golf course, from March 22 to 28, 2021.

With the event, the Dominican Republic and Punta Cana are promoted worldwide as the leading golf tourist destination in the Caribbean, reaching 1 billion television viewers in 200 countries and more than 5.5 million views in digital media worldwide. Five Dominican players will compete in the tournament. They are currently participating for their classification in the Canita Tour, which will end the first week of March.

The event will be broadcast live on the renowned Golf Channel television network from March 25 to 28, from 11:00 a.m. (local time) at 2:00 p.m., and the final from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. At the local level, CDN Deportes will be broadcasting live from the Corales Golf Course, capturing the highlights of the event, and on Sunday, March 28, it will be broadcasting the awards ceremony live at 5:30 p.m. estimated time.