Caribbean Turf present at the PGA Tour Event

Punta Cana

Motivated to support golf in the Dominican Republic and to collaborate with the recovery process of the post-Covid-19 tourism sector, the Caribbean Turf company joined the fourth edition of the Corales Championship, PGA Tour Event.

Considering it as one of the most important golf tournaments organized in the country, company executives stated that the meeting held by Grupo Punta Cana is the ideal setting for walking towards the future and showing the world what you can do.

The fair also served to publicize the quality and usefulness of the Onward models of the Club Car brand, ideal for all tourist real estate projects in the Dominican Republic.

The activity included a raffle among local amateur players and professionals from the PGA TOUR for a Golf Cart for four passengers, an Onward model of the Club Car brand, represented in the country by our firm and won by Michel Tueni.

“We are very proud to be part of this type of initiative,” said Juan Tomás Díaz Infante, president of Caribbean Turf.