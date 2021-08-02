Dominican Republic has its 1st woman Olympic medalist

Tokyio. – Dominican weightlifter Crismery Santana made history early Monday morning by winning a bronze medal in the 87 kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympic Games, to become the first Dominican woman to get on the podium in an individual sport.

Santana totaled 256 kilos in her lifts, divided between 116 kg in the snatch and 140 kg in the clean and jerk to secure the medal and a RD$6 million prize announced by the Dominican government.

She thus joins Zacarías Bonnat (silver in weightlifting) and the 4 x 400 mixed relay (silver in track and field) as the Dominican medalists, with Verónica Saladín pending in weights, baseball and women’s volleyball.