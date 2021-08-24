Biggest Dominican stadium ready for October 15

Santo Domingo.- The remodeling of the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium will be ready for October 15, about two weeks before the start of the 2021-22 championship dedicated to the memory of Kalil Haché.

The information was offered by the engineer Garibaldi Bautista, who will be in charge of the reconstruction of the visitor’s clubhouses in the park, as well as the supervision of the lights.

Similarly, the presidential box will be remodeled and the office of the baseball commissioner will be completely rebuilt