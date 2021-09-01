Dominican women retain volleyball crown

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic retained its champion crown in the 2021 Norceca Continental Tournament by defeating Puerto Rico in five close sets (25-22, 15-25, 25-17, 21-25 and 15-12) to finish undefeated the volleyball fair.

It’s their third gold medal they have achieved in a Norceca. They also qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

The last time Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic met was on January 13, 2020, at the Pre-Olympic at the Palacio de los Deportes, where the locals won the match.