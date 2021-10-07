Baltimore Orioles start baseball academy

Santo Domingo.- The Baltimore Orioles have finished last in the AL East in four of the last five seasons.

But the team wants to start changing its fortunes from the international market and for that broke ground Wednesday for a new academy in the Guerra community to house its international prospects.

“We have made great strides in recent years in establishing our international presence and revamping our baseball operations infrastructure, and this project may be the most momentous step yet,” said Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias.