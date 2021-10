Santo Domingo.- The Leones of Santo Domingo will announce in a press conference with Albert Pujols, recently acquired through the exchange of the Gigantes del Cibao, that he would debut on Sunday with the Leones team.

The activity will be at 6:00 in the afternoon in the press box of the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, prior to the game in which they will face the Gigantes del Cibao.