Dominican Big Pappy to the Hall of Fame

Santo Domingo.-When the clock strikes 7:15 p.m. in the Dominican Republic this Tuesday, one of the country’s most beloved players in the United States could be receiving a call that literally changes his life.

David Américo Ortiz Arias, better known as Big Pappy, could receive the news that he would enter the Cooperstown Hall of Fame as the fourth Dominican baseball player to become immortal.

He’s expected to join Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez and Vladimir Guerrero as the only Dominicans with a niche in the museum of the immortals and only the second to achieve it in their first year on the ballot.