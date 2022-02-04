Colombians beat Dominicans in Caribbean baseball

Santo Domingo.- Colombia is proclaimed champion in the Caribbean Series of baseball with the Caimanes de Barranquilla on Thursday with a score of 4-1 over the Gigantes del Cibao, from the Dominican Republic.

Colombia conquered the crown in the Caribbean Classic for the first time in its three-year history.

Elkin Alcalá (5.2 innings), Luis Moreno (0.1), Juan Díaz (1.1) and Rodrigo Benoit (1.2) combined to throw seven-hit ball to stun a Dominican team that had outscored every team in the Series, except for the Colombians, of whom they lost their two matches.