Third edition of the Golf for Education tournament held at the Romana Country Club

The La Romana Country Club golf course in Casa de Campo received more than 80 players who participated in the Golf for Education Tournament, organized by the Fundación MIR team.

This initiative, which was born during the pandemic, unites the generous golfing community in favor of the students of the Fundación MIR Schools while enjoying a schedule of activities focused on strengthening ties of friendship.

The competition was developed in the Scramble style, with the intention of promoting fun and teamwork.

“We appreciate the support to continue training young people who will become leaders in their families, communities, and in their country,” said Lian Fanjul, president of the Fundación MIR.