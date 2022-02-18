Dominican baseball phenom: US$693M for 493 homers

Santo Domingo.- The 23-year-old from a working-class Dominican family, Juan Soto recently said no to an offer that would guarantee him $350 million for 13 years with the Nationals and has received massive support for the decision.

“He’s worth more than that,” is the common challenge in social networks and chats of baseball fans.

What the ZiPS projection formula predicts for Soto is a future Hall of Famer.

Between 2022 and 2034, the ZiPS algorithms predict that the Dominican will have an offensive line of .299/.430/.600, that he will hit 1,989 hits of which 493 will be home runs, that he will drive in 1,779 runs and accumulate 81.4 wins over replacement player (WAR) in the FanGraphs version.

By 2022, one WAR is projected to be worth $8.5 million. If that number remained intact, as would Soto’s salary if he had signed, his output would have been worth $692 million over the length of the deal, almost twice what the club would pay.”