Dominican speedster wins historic race in Miami
Miami,- Dominican speedster Jimmy Llibre made history by finishing first in the Porsche Sprint Challenge held this Saturday in the city of Miami.
The competition that was run just after the classification of the Formula 1 race dominated by Charles Leclerc, is held on the same track of the South Florida circuit.
The Dominican won the victory in the GT3 Cup 991 Porsche after having obtained the pole position on Friday.
Great for him.
Wonder where he got his training? Could not have been Santo Domingo because all its streets have traffic jams.