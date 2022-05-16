ML Baseball to pay Dominicans S$4.3B this season

Santo Domingo.- Often, the coaches who oppose the implementation of an international draft for the signing of amateur players allege a secret plan by the MLB to reduce the Dominican presence in the big show.

A hypothesis that does not overcome the sieve when the disbursements received by the players are observed.

The 30 Major League teams started the season with payroll commitments of US$4.3 billion, according to the USA Today newspaper database, fed by figures provided by the MLB and the players’ union.

Of that amount there are US$418.3 million destined to the pay the Dominicans, that is, 9.8%.