Al Horford makes Dominican history

Santo Domingo. – Al Horford, who with the classification of the Boston Celtics for the NBA Finals will be the first Dominican to opt for the ring in the history of the league, underlined this Sunday his enormous emotion and highlighted the support that he has received from all his compatriots.

“That in the Republic sit. This is a celebration,” he said in Spanish to the media at the end of the game against the Miami Heat.

“I am very grateful and very excited.” EFE reports.