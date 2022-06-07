Dominican Republic: Leader in golf courses

The Dominican Republic enjoys a growing reputation as one of the best golfing destinations in all of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The best golfers, in both branches, have participated in the highest levels of tournaments of this modality in the various golf courses and have praised the facilities of the DR

The Dominican Republic, today, is the main bastion for the construction of the best golf courses in Latin America and the Caribbean, which has filled the country’s golfing family with pride.

In recent decades, majestic golf courses have been built in different regions of the country, which have been in charge by the most famous developers in the business. The Dominican Republic is the leading destination, without question, for golf in the tropics.

Relevant data

At least seven of the country’s golf courses have appeared on more than one occasion in the Top 50 of Golf Week magazine in the Caribbean and Mexico, including Punta Espada in the Top 10, Los Corales, where the PGA was held Tour 2018, and Teeth of the Dog, in Casa de Campo.

From La Romana to Punta Cana, Juan Dolio, and Puerto Plata, the Dominican golf courses have 86 holes with ocean views and 39 on the shore.

These courses offer the possibility of enjoying a tee time by the sea, or along with leafy inland courses.

Designers love the DR

Designed by the most acclaimed golf course architects, including Pete Dye, Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Gary Player, Tom Fazio, Nick Price and Greg Norman, they have put all their ingenuity and great finesse have built world-class golf courses.