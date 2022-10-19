More than 500 runners and walkers in 7th Sosua Marathon

SOSÚA, PUERTO PLATA.- After three years of absence due to the pandemic, the Sosúa Sustainable Development Association (ADSS) held the seventh version of the long-awaited family event on Sunday, October 16. Under the motto “Walk and Run for a better Sosúa”, the event took place in the modalities of 1K for children, and 5K and 10K for runners and adult walkers.

More than 500 runners and walkers participated in eleven categories, from children to adults over 60, which fulfilled the expectations of integrating the families of the community into a sports life, as part of the effort to reposition Sosúa as a family tourist destination. The activity was carried out in the El Batey sector, within the city of Sosúa.

At the end of the race, the prizes established in the different categories were awarded, as well as participation medals to all participants. The athletes José Miguel Guzmán Mendoza and Viageisy Jiménez Lorenzo won the first places in the Open categories, male and female respectively, of the Sosúa 10K ADSS 2022. The first three places in these categories received cash prizes and trophies.

Like the six previous versions, the Seventh Sosúa 10K ADSS was organized by the Sosúa Sustainable Development Association (ADSS). The Organizing Committee was headed by David Ferreiras Jiménez and Ricardo Strauss, Technical Directors of the event. Directors Lolin de Escaño, Jennifer Kirkman, Andrés Pastoriza, Luis Perdomo, Anyelis De la Cruz, Juan Perdomo, and Mario García also participated.