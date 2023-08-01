Abinader receives at the National Palace the Dominican delegation participated in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader welcomed the delegation of Dominican athletes who participated in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. The Special Olympics is the world’s largest inclusive event, with thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities competing in 26 summer sports.

During the meeting, Guillermo García Godoy, president of the Special Olympics in the Dominican Republic (OERD), expressed his gratitude to President Abinader for supporting the athletes’ participation in the games. He emphasized the importance of continuing to promote and elevate Dominican sports to new heights.

Benny Metz, the Vice Minister of Civil Society Relations of the Ministry of the Presidency, reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting inclusive sports in the Dominican Republic. He expressed his immense satisfaction in accompanying these athletes, who proudly represented their country on the international stage.

The Dominican Republic achieved remarkable success in four sports disciplines during the Special World Games in Berlin. They secured 8 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze medals, totaling 14 medals. Additionally, the athletes achieved positions such as fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth places in various events in gymnastics, swimming, athletics, and bowling. The achievements showcased the country’s talent and dedication in inclusive sports.