Dominican Republic beats Memphis 91-84 with 30 points from Quiñones

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican team’s preparation for the Basketball World Cup began on a high note as they secured a victory against the University of Memphis with a score of 91-84. Lester Quiñones, showcasing his NBA skills, led the charge with an impressive 30-point performance, including six successful three-point shots. The exhibition game took place at the packed Palacio de los Deportes Virgilio Travieso Soto.

Throughout the match, the Dominican team managed to build a substantial lead of up to 20 points on multiple occasions. However, they eased up towards the end, allowing the visitors, led by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, to narrow the gap and make the game more competitive.

Besides Quiñones, LJ Figueroa, and David Jones also captivated the enthusiastic fans in attendance. The home crowd had a fantastic opportunity to witness their national team in action before the squad departed for Puerto Rico. The Dominican team is set to face the Puerto Rican team in their second warm-up game on Friday.