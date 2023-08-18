The ninth Consular Golf Cup is announced

Santo Domingo.- In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Consular Corps, its Dean, Fernando González Nicolás, who serves as the Malaysian Honorary Consul in the country, hosted a cocktail event at the Peperoni restaurant. The occasion was utilized to unveil the upcoming ninth edition of the Consular Golf Cup.

Scheduled to take place on September 9 at the Punta Espada Golf Club Cap Cana, the annual golf event will pay tribute to the Deans of the Consular Corps since its establishment in 1952. Special recognition will be accorded to former dean, Don Antonio Alma Yamín, for his pivotal role in founding and advancing the Consular Golf Cup.

Organized by the Consular Corps accredited in the Dominican Republic (CCARD), the 9th Consular Golf Cup will feature the Margaritaville Island Resort Cap Cana as its host hotel. This venue will offer exclusive rates for players and their companions using the consular golf cup code.

Emilio Hasbún, Consul of Barbados, will chair the organizing committee of this sporting event, which will employ a Scramble format for couples.

The tournament promises diverse prizes for winners and participants, including a White party dinner followed by the Awards Ceremony at the Margaritaville Hotel. Attendees can anticipate a night filled with surprises.

During the press gathering, Mr. González Nicolás was accompanied by members of the Consular Corps Board of Directors, the organizing committee, special guests, and sponsors.

Since its inception in 2014, the Consular Golf Cup has evolved into a highly anticipated sports and social gathering, firmly establishing itself as a beloved tradition among golf enthusiasts.