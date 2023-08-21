DR wins Pan American Children’s Baseball Tournament

For the second consecutive year, the Dominican Republic has secured victory in the Pan American Children’s Baseball Tournament (11-12 years old), clinching the championship title. The Dominican team triumphed over their Panamanian counterparts with an impressive score of 8-0, accomplishing a no-hitter.

The pivotal role of Justin García cannot be overlooked, as he skillfully prevented the Panamanian team from achieving any hits or runs across the six innings of the match. This tournament, which bore a special dedication to the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, showcased García’s exceptional performance.

In addition to his impeccable pitching display, featuring an impressive tally of 12 strikeouts, García’s contributions extended to the offensive aspect of the game. He smashed a home run, notched three RBIs, and crossed the plate twice, earning him the esteemed title of Most Valuable Player in the final match.

The Dominican team’s offensive prowess was further highlighted by standout performances from players like Ricardo de León, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Yeiden Herrera, boasting a perfect 3-for-3 record, scoring two runs and producing one; and Anthony Reyes, who secured three hits and two runs scored.