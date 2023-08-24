Marileidy, the golden queen of the world of the 400 meters

Santo Domingo.- Marileidy Paulino, a native of Don Gregorio (Nizao), showcased a remarkable and commanding performance in the women’s 400 meters final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. With evident control over the race, she clinched the gold medal, leaving the competition to vie for silver and bronze. As she entered the last 100 meters, the glimmer of victory was already within her grasp.

Paulino achieved this victory with a time of 48.76, setting a new personal and national record. She dominated the race, with Natalia Kaczmarek from Poland securing silver (49.75) and Sada Williams from Barbados taking the bronze (49.60).

Amid the stormy weather caused by tropical storm Franklin, hundreds of Dominicans celebrated Paulino’s accomplishment, acknowledging her triumph as a shining light during challenging times. Her achievement ranks as the 11th fastest time in the history of the women’s 400 meters and stands as the fourth best among active athletes.

In recognition of her victory, Paulino will receive a prize of $70,000.00 from the organizers.

This historic win on August 23 will forever mark the day when Marileidy Paulino became the first Dominican woman to secure a gold medal at a world championship. The event took place at the National Athletics Center in Budapest, during the finals of the 400 meters. Her trailblazing career has seen numerous firsts, including being the first woman to secure an Olympic medal (4×400 mixed relay) in Tokyo 2020.

Paulino also claimed the title of the first women’s world medalist, winning silver in 2022. She stands as the first from the Spanish Caribbean to secure the coveted golden trophy. Her victory is a landmark achievement for Dominican sports and particularly for athletics.

The president of the Dominican Federation of Athletics Associations, Gerardo Suero Correa, expressed his appreciation for Paulino’s achievement, emphasizing her status as the world’s number one. “It is a great achievement for Dominican sports and especially for athletics,” said Correa.

In a separate event, sprinter Alexander Ogando secured a place in the semifinals by entering second (20.14) in the seventh heat of the 200m. Ogando is set to compete in the first heat of the semifinal on Thursday in lane 6.