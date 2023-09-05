Olympic gold, the next goal for Marileidy Paulino; will run in the Pan American Games

Marileidy Paulino, the reigning world champion, arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday with a clear ambition: to secure a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Expressing her aspirations, Paulino stated, “We hope, with God’s grace, to achieve the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.” She shared her thoughts upon landing at Las Américas International Airport, Francisco Peña Gómez.

As part of her preparations, Paulino mentioned that she and her coach have made the decision not to participate in the 400-meter dash at the upcoming Central American Games in Santiago China 2023. Instead, they will focus on the 200-meter event, aiming to be in peak physical form leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yessen Pérez, Paulino’s coach, highlighted that the current season has been quite extensive. He expressed, “With the 200 meters, we are contributing to our country’s cause.”

When asked about potential competition, specifically Shaunae Miller-Uibo, in the Olympic Games, Paulino confidently remarked, “We’re all competitors; I have no fear. I trust in my hard work and dedication.”

Hailing from Don Gregorio, Nizao, Paulino clinched the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter dash at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, achieving a remarkable time of 48.76 seconds. After breaking the 47-second barrier, she humbly attributed her success to divine intervention, stating, “It is in God’s hands.”