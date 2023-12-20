Dominican flag reaches Antarctica with Thais Herrera

Santo Domingo.- In a historic moment for the Dominican Republic, Thais Herrera has proudly carried the Dominican flag to Antarctica. This significant achievement was reported by Andres Tovar on December 20, 2023. Herrera’s journey to one of the most remote and challenging environments on Earth symbolizes a remarkable milestone for the nation, highlighting its presence on the global stage.

This news not only marks an important individual accomplishment for Herrera but also serves as a source of national pride for the Dominican Republic. The image of the Dominican flag in Antarctica is a powerful representation of the country’s expanding reach and influence in international affairs and exploration.