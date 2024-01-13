Licey and Estrellas battle for first place in the tournament

San Francisco de Macorís—After three consecutive wins and the Estrellas’ three losses, the blue team takes the field with a high morale.

With two games tonight, the final stretch of the winter baseball tournament’s Todos Contra Todos begins, where the Tigres del Licey and the Estrellas Orientales teams will take the field in the fight for first place.

The Leones del Escogido, who are looking for a place in the event, will face tonight the Estrellas Orientales, who have been in the doldrums in the last three games, where they have not been able to find a way to win, to qualify for first place.

The national champions are the team that is playing the best baseball with three wins in a row, demonstrating power hitting of all calibers, in addition to starting and relief pitching that has put the opposition to fan the opposition.

Last Wednesday, the Blue Jays had to come from behind to defeat the Gigantes del Cibao, who took control of the scoreboard 2-0 with Marcell Ozuna’s H4.

The Tigres del Licey got a resounding 7-4 victory over the Gigantes del Cibao at the Estadio Quisqueya. The Blue Jays took advantage of the Leones del Escogido’s 6-1 win over the Estrellas in San Pedro de Macorís to tie with the Green Jays in first place (8-4) in the “Todos contra Todos” (8-4). The game was won by Carlos Vargas, who pitched a complete game without allowing any liberties. Anderson Pilar was charged with the loss.

Jairo Asencio pitched the ninth to earn a save. The Giants made it two in the first with Marcell Ozuna’s home run, and then Licey returned with three to take the lead. Cristhian Adames drove in the go-ahead run for the 3-2 lead.

Siri and Andújar leave.

The stellar players José Sirí of the Gigantes and Miguel Andújar of the Licey, who finished their time with their respective teams in the Lidom, are leaving while they are in the fight for the classification.

Their franchises in the United States retained both.

Sirí belongs to the Tampa Rays, and Andújar to the Athletics. The latter signed a one-year contract for 1.7 million.

Luis Urueta, general manager of the Gigantes del Cibao, assured that the outfielder would not play for the Jaya team. However, he was grateful for the star’s participation with the Giants.

The Tigres will play against the Gigantes del Cibao tonight at the Julian Javier stadium in SFM.