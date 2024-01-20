Licey and EO in the finals! Both teams from last year are in the finals again

San Pedro de Macorís—The Final Series, a best-of-seven game series, will begin tomorrow at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium in San Pedro de Macorís.

The Tigres del Licey defeated the Gigantes del Cibao 4-3 last night at the Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal and obtained their ticket to the Final Series of the Dominican Winter Baseball Tournament.

Before the end of the game, the Bengals had clinched their ticket to the final after the Leones del Escogido defeated the Estrellas Orientales 0-4.

The Tigres (10-8) will dispute the final with the Estrellas in a series agreed upon at 7-4 and which will begin tomorrow at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium in San Pedro de Macoris after the green team finished the round robin in first place with a record of 11-7. Licey and Estrellas will repeat in the final for the second consecutive season.

Wilin Rosario runs the bases after hitting a home run.

Last year, the two teams faced each other, with a favorable result for the blue team, which was proclaimed champion.

Dawel Lugo was the hero of last night’s game against the Giants after driving in the winning run with a single to center in the eighth inning.