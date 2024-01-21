Fans Complain About Ticket Sales Ahead of Final Series Game 1

Fans at the box office of the Tetelo Vargas Glauco Moquete /LD stadium

San Pedro de Macorís—Fans of the two teams that today begin the final series of Dominican baseball, Tigres del Licey and Estrellas Orientales, expressed that they had problems acquiring tickets for the first game.

Fans said the black market has been taking up all the slots to buy the tickets to sell them at a higher price.

“The black market always does it; they all get together and monopolize the booths so that the fans can’t buy the tickets; it’s an abuse,” said Juan Guzman, an All-Star fan.

“It’s unbelievable that I come from Santo Domingo, and I can’t get a ticket to see my team, a trip in vain unless I buy it more expensively on the black market,” said Carlos Lajara, a Tigers fan.

Others said they had been standing in long lines since the early hours to get their tickets, but many found it complicated.

“I arrived at 3 p.m. and I couldn’t buy because the black market was already doing its thing early in the morning,” said Armando Cruz, a fan of the Greens.

These are the ticket prices for the final series at the Tetelo Vargas stadium:

VIP: 2 thousand pesos

Boxes: 1,600 pesos

Preferences: 1,000 pesos

Extra bleachers: 800 pesos

Bleachers: 200 pesos