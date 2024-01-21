Licey achieves a meritorious Final

It is incredible how many obstacles Licey overcame to reach the Final Series.

1- Elly de la Cruz did not play.

2- Ronny Mauricio was injured.

3- Mel Rojas Jr. left.

4- Miguel Andújar left.

5- a pitch knocked down Jorge Alfaro, affecting his batting.

6- Sergio Alcántara has defensive and batting problems.

7- At one point, the reliever collapsed.

8- The defense collapsed.

9- Manager José Offerman was changed.

And more to come!

Credit to team president Ricardo Ravelo and manager Audo Vicente for never giving up and moving fast.

Ricardo Ravelo’s words

“I am extremely excited because we have achieved something we haven’t done in a long time, to reach the finals in a row. This is already an achievement to have the opportunity to go for the championship again.”

“We never had the whole team healthy. Injuries have haunted us throughout the season. In addition, the players who have stopped us.

We always knew how to pull our heads out in the face of adversity, the depth helped us, and the baseball operations department that never rested looking for substitutions, they have us here today thanks to God,” he added.

Today, the Final Series begins in San Pedro de Macoris, and we will see if anyone dares to go against the Glorioso.