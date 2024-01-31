Aguilas Cibaeñas commend Tigres del Licey on LIDOM Championship victory

Santiago, DR.– The Águilas Cibaeñas have conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to the Tigres del Licey for securing the championship in the 2023-2024 Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) tournament.

In a letter addressed to Tigres del Licey President Ricardo Ravelo Jana, Víctor García Sued, President of the Board of Directors of the Águilas Cibaeñas, extended cordial recognition for the team’s remarkable performance throughout the season.

The message underlines the Tigres del Licey’s exceptional competitive prowess and acknowledges the intense emotions experienced during the championship final, showcasing the commitment and passion that define Dominican baseball.

Furthermore, the Águilas Cibaeñas congratulated the team on clinching their twenty-fourth crown, commending their operational management and noting that the championship was dedicated to the iconic figure of Dominican baseball, Doña Onfalia Morillo.

The Águilas Cibaeñas expressed their best wishes for the Tigres del Licey’s success in the upcoming Caribbean Series in Miami, Florida, trusting that they will carry the winning spirit forward as the new representatives of the Dominican team.

The statement concluded by expressing confidence that the Tigres del Licey will uphold the dignity of the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series competition.