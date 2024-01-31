Tigres del Licey arrive in Miami set on retaining Caribbean Series Crown

Miami, US.- Tigres del Licey, the two-time national champions and reigning Caribbean champions, have landed in Miami for their participation in the upcoming Caribbean Series at LoanDepot Park stadium. The Dominican team arrived in Miami via a charter flight operated by Sky Cana, touching down at Miami International Airport around 2:00 PM local time and 3:00 PM Dominican Republic time.

Accompanying the esteemed Dominican baseball monarchs were the members of the Club Atlético Licey board of directors. The delegation, led by President Ricardo Ravelo Jana, included Miguel Ángel Fernández (Treasurer), Federico González, Jaime Alsina, Domingo Pichardo, and Tancredo Aybar. Also present were key figures from the baseball operations department, headed by Richard Jiménez, special assistant to general manager Audo Vicente, along with Gary Peralta, Ricardo Vásquez, and Manuel Rodríguez.

The team, often referred to as the “Kings of the Caribbean,” is set to kick off their Caribbean Series journey by facing the Sharks of La Guaira on Thursday at 9:30 PM, marking the conclusion of the first day of the tournament. On Friday, their second match will be against the Nicaraguan team at 4:30 PM. Saturday will witness a high-stakes encounter against Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas, their archrivals.

Sunday’s match at 9:30 PM will see Tigres del Licey taking on the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, representing Mexico. Monday is designated as a rest day for the Dominican champions. Tuesday’s game at 4:30 PM will feature Licey against the team from Curaçao, followed by the final match of the regular round on the next day against the Federales de Chiriquí from Panama.

The tournament follows a round-robin format for the first six dates, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals, featuring the first-ranked against the fourth and the second against the third, will earn the right to compete in the final scheduled for February 10 in the “City of the Sun.”