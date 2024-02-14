Licey announces key signings in Dominican Baseball League free agency

Santo Domingo.- Club Atlético Licey made a significant announcement on Wednesday regarding the signing of key players during the free agency process in the Dominican Baseball League. Audo Vicente, the general manager of the two-time national champions, disclosed the news.

Among the notable signings is third baseman Dawel Lugo, who emerged as a standout in the All-Star of the Caribbean Series. Lugo, a Gold Glove winner in the 2021-22 season, showcased impressive batting statistics, hitting .360 in the last semi-final round robin and .300 with seven RBIs in the final series.

Sergio Alcántara, a three-time Gold Glove winner as a shortstop and a consistent .280 hitter in the playoffs, has also agreed to continue with the 24-time national champions for his ninth season with the franchise.

Outfielder Arístides Aquino, entering his sixth season with the franchise and ninth in Lidom, has committed to staying with the blue organization after a notable performance in the previous regular series, hitting four home runs in 61 at-bats.

The ranks of the esteemed blue team will also see the return of reliever Wander Suero and infielder Domingo Leyba.

Furthermore, the team exercised the option for a second year for the stellar closer Jairo Asencio, who holds the lifetime record for saves in all stages of the tournament and the Caribbean Series.