Leones del Escogido secure six free agents for upcoming season

Santo Domingo.- In an official statement released on Thursday, the Leones del Escogido confirmed that Erik González, Franchy Cordero, Elier Hernández, Jimmy Cordero, Starling Marte, and José Marmolejos will continue to be part of the team. These players were initially listed as free agents by the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic and the National Federation of Professional Baseball Players on January 9.

Erik González, who secured the Gold Glove award at shortstop and finished as the runner-up for the Most Valuable Player in the previous season, will bring his impressive stats, including a .321 average, a .799 OPS, 28 RBIs, 25 runs, 1 home run, and 12 steals in 49 games.

Franchy Cordero, an outfielder and former MVP (2017-18), exhibited a strong performance with a .364/.481/.591 slash line in 8 games last season, featuring 1 home run and five RBIs.

Elier Hernández’s notable performance in 2023-24 included a triple line of .284/.354/.420, with 20 RBIs, 13 runs, 6 doubles, and 2 home runs in 28 games. During the Round Robin, he added 3 more homers, 11 RBIs, and 12 runs in 17 games.

Jimmy Cordero, the eleventh pitcher in the history of the Chosen Team to reach double figures in saves last year, closed the season with 12 saves, a 2.37 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, and 12 strikeouts in 19.0 innings.

Starling Marte, a seasoned Major League outfielder, returned to LIDOM after the 2017-18 season, recording a .286 average, a .721 OPS, 3 RBIs, 4 runs, and 2 steals in 11 games.

José Marmolejos, a versatile first baseman and outfielder, contributed with 2 home runs, 7 RBIs, 10 runs, and 7 doubles in 36 games during the 2023-24 season, boasting a .333 on-base percentage.

As per LIDOM free agent market regulations, the Chosen One has the right to reserve these players for one year, with a team option for the second. The team anticipates announcing additional signings from their free agents in the near future.