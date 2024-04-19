Wesley Bryan leads the charge at Corales Puntacana Championship

Punta Cana.- American golfer Wesley Bryan emerged as the frontrunner on the opening day of the 7th edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship, the 18th event in the PGA TOUR regular season. With three Korn Ferry Tour victories under his belt, Bryan showcased his prowess by finishing the round with an impressive 9-under-par 63 at the Corales golf course at Puntacana Resort.

Bryan’s stellar performance puts him two strokes ahead of fellow Americans Charley Hoffman, Chan Kim, Justin Lower, and Parker Coody. Tied for seventh place, each with individual rounds of 67 strokes, were Englishman Callum Tarren, Canadian Taylor Pendrith, and Americans Adam Long, Billy Horschel, Pierceson Coody, Davis Thompson, and Ben Martin.

Recording eight birdies, one eagle, and a lone bogey, Bryan not only claimed the tournament lead but also matched his lowest score on the PGA TOUR, previously achieved during the third round of the Genesis Invitational.

Reflecting on his strong start, Bryan, the 2017 RBC Heritage champion, expressed satisfaction with his performance. “I had a great time. I’m thrilled with my start to the week. A couple of chip-ins boosted my confidence and helped me stick to my game plan. Playing alongside such talented partners certainly enhances the experience,” said Bryan, competing in his second tournament of the season.

A group of 12 players shares 14th place, including Rafael Campos and Jhonattan Vegas, two of the eight Latin Americans who kicked off the week at Corales. Campos, from Puerto Rico, made a promising start with two birdies and an eagle in his first four holes but faltered with bogeys at the 9th, 11th, and 17th holes. Meanwhile, Vegas, with only two bogeys in the afternoon session, finished with a respectable 68 strokes. Notably, he saved par on the final hole with a remarkable second shot, securing his position within the top-20 of the competition.