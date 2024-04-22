Billy Horschel claims victory at Corales Puntacana Championship

Punta Cana.- North American golfer Billy Horschel clinched his eighth victory on the PGA Tour, triumphing in the seventh edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship that concluded this past Sunday. With this win, Horschel earned 300 FedEx Cup points and a prize purse of US$720,000.00 out of the total event purse of US$4.0 million.

Horschel was presented with his trophy during an awards ceremony led by Frank Elías Rainieri, president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana; Frank Rainieri, founder and president of the Board of Grupo Puntacana; Stephen Cox, PGA TOUR chief referee; Francesca Rainieri, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Grupo Puntacana; Manuel Sajour, executive director of Grupo Puntacana; and Hiram Silfa, Director of Golf Courses at Puntacana Resort, in what was a historic tournament culminating on the 18th hole of the Corales golf course.

Mr. Frank Rainieri presented the new champion with the traditional Corales hat and a Guayabera, emblematic of the tournament.

“This has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to the organizers and to all the fans who attended. Dominicans are very welcoming, and I feel at home here. I extend my gratitude to the fans, all the tournament staff, and the entire Rainieri family. This will be a week I will never forget,” said Horschel during the awards ceremony.

Don Frank Rainieri, Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Puntacana Group, along with Frank Elías, presented the official tournament memorabilia. Frank Elías Rainieri formally presented the trophy.

Additionally, Mr. Frank Elías Rainieri, president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana, stated: “We are immensely grateful to celebrate an event that showcases the best of the Dominican Republic to the world. We extend our thanks to all the collaborators, volunteers, the PGA Tour, and you, the fans, who joined us in celebrating this significant milestone in Dominican sports. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 champion, Billy Horschel.”

The tournament garnered a reach of 7.8 billion impressions in digital and print media nationally and internationally across 153 countries, reaching 7 million viewers in the United States and 4 million in Europe.

Champion’s Victory

The tournament maintained its highly competitive nature throughout the weekend, with Wesley Bryan leading the first three rounds. Horschel, starting his day two groups ahead and three behind the lead in fifth place, ultimately secured victory with an exceptional round of 63 strokes (a tournament record).

Wesley Bryan, the leader of the first three rounds, finished second, two strokes behind the leader after a round of 68. His second-place finish earns him a prize of US$436,000.00.