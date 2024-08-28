Christian Bethancourt returns to Águilas Cibaeñas for 2024 season

Santo Domingo.- Panamanian catcher Christian Bethancourt is set to return to the Águilas Cibaeñas for the upcoming Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (Lidom) season, as announced by the team’s general manager, Ángel Ovalles. Bethancourt, known for his timely hitting, strong defense, powerful arm, and leadership, will join the team in the second half of the season.

Bethancourt will be participating in his ninth Lidom championship, having previously played for the Tigres del Licey, Águilas Cibaeñas, and Estrellas Orientales. He was instrumental in the Águilas’ 2017-18 championship win, where he was named Most Valuable Player of the final series after batting .421 and guiding the team’s pitching staff.

Bethancourt, now 32, is part of a legacy of Panamanian players who have contributed to the Águilas’ success, joining the ranks of Manny Sanguillén, Rennie Stennett, Omar Moreno, and others. In Major League Baseball, Bethancourt has played for several teams, including the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, and currently, the Chicago Cubs.