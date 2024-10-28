Zak Brown praises Dominican Republic during visit with Leones del Escogido

Santo Domingo.- Zak Brown, executive director of the McLaren Racing team for Formula 1, recently praised the Dominican Republic as a “wonderful country” in a post on X (formerly Twitter). His comments came after being invited by the Leones del Escogido baseball team to throw the first pitch, highlighting his friendship with team leader Albert Pujols.

In his post, Brown shared his experiences during his trip, which included playing golf, meeting MVP George Bell, and engaging with the Escogido team and their fans. He humorously noted receiving Pujols’ 2006 Gold Glove and 2007 All-Star Game jersey as early birthday presents, jokingly suggesting he might sell them on eBay before clarifying he was simply making a sponsorship announcement. He expressed his enjoyment of the Dominican Republic’s welcoming atmosphere and its love for baseball and McLaren.

On October 23, Brown threw the first pitch at the Escogido vs. Gigantes del Cibao game at Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium. Surrounded by security, he signed autographs and noted the excellent treatment he received during his stay. When asked about the possibility of hosting motorsport events in the country, he indicated it could be a positive development.

His visit generated excitement among fans attending the baseball game and raised hopes for future motorsport activities in the Dominican Republic. F1 enthusiasts are particularly eager for any potential events, reflecting the growing interest in motorsports within the nation.