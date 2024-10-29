Sports Minister commends U-12 Baseball team for outstanding performance

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s U-12 national baseball team won a silver medal at the pre-World Cup tournament in Panama, securing their spot for the World Cup in Taipei in June 2025. Minister of Sports Kelvin Cruz praised the team’s outstanding performance during a meeting with team members and officials, highlighting their courage and ability to raise the country’s flag high in a competition involving 12 nations.

Cruz encouraged the players to maintain discipline and focus, as it is vital for their future success in baseball. He acknowledged the support from the Dominican Baseball Federation and Grupo Panorama, which backed the team throughout the tournament. Team president Juan Núñez Nepomuceno thanked the Ministry of Sports for their collaboration, while team manager Justo Cruz commended the players for their dedication.

The Dominican team defeated several strong opponents, including Venezuela, Cuba, and Puerto Rico, before losing to the United States in the final match. Notably, player Brandon Báez was recognized on the All-Star team for leading in home runs. The success of the U-12 team reflects the potential and promise of young Dominican athletes in the sport.