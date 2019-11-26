Hoteliers ask deputies to approve loan for the Colonial City

La Romana.- Hoteliers and other business leaders in the tourism sector called on the Chamber of Deputies to approve the loan to execute the second phase of the Integral Tourism and Urban Development Program of Colonial City, which is being developed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Tourism Ministry.

That request joins the call last week by the Tourist Cluster of Santo Domino and the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES), on the need to approve the loan, which would be debated again today Tuesday.

Also joining the request are the Economic and Social Development Council of Santo Domingo (CODESSD), the Dominican Association of Tourism Press (ADOMPRETUR) and the Neighborhood Council of the Colonial City.