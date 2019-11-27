Fish fair: Restaurants in the hills serve largemouth bass

La Vega, Dominican Republic.- The Tavera Dam Restaurant Owners Association (Asodurpret) on Tues. announced the 2nd annual Fish Festival 2019, from Thursday 28 to December 1, to promote adventure tourism, ecotourism and watersports in the area part of the Central Mountains.

Quoted by Diario Libre, the Asodurpret members, headed by its president, Francisco Genao (Luli), said that the second fish fair was “born with a vision to boost the development of our communities and tourism in our area of Tavera. Here is the natural beauty where the family can enjoy the landscape and taste our cuisine.”

Fishermen from the towns of Baitoa, El Caimito, La Zanja and Sabana Iglesia catch largemouth bass, tilapia, moron and other varieties at Tavera and Bao dams, which are served up in Association restaurants.