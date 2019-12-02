Dominican Republic is safe, heavenly
Santo Domingo .– The Tourism Ministry on Sunday announced the launch of an ad campaign in the United States, its main market, to attract travelers after the steep decline in recent months.
The strategic campaign, “The Real DR” (The Real Dominican Republic), focuses on testimonials from real tourists who relate their good experiences in the country.
The ads try to reinforce the idea that the “Dominican Republic is a safe and heavenly destination,” the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.