Hoteliers praise recovery of Dominican capital’s landmarks

Santo Domingo.- Santo Domingo Hotel Association president, Roberto Henríquez, n Wed. praised the recovery of iconic works of the Capital with the intervention of mayor David Collado, “who has worked hand in hand with the tourism sector, listening to the main problems and taking actions concrete, which today are materialized in works that boost the offer and tourist identity of the city.”

“Today thousands of people visit the renovated Malecon of Santo Domingo, whose work was complemented by the recovery of the abandoned Fray Antonio de Montesino Monument, which stands as the symbol of the city and calls us to remember the importance of the struggle for the human rights and that constitutes a space of cultural identity,” Henríquez said.

He highlighted the importance of the recovery of Plazoleta La Trinitaria, which had more than 20 years of abandonment and today is “the main gateway to the city.”

“From the Hotel Association of Santo Domingo we are happy for the increase in security in the Colonial City, with the constant presence of the Municipal Police and CESTUR, which together with the programs implemented jointly with the businesses, allow us to enjoy a center cleaner Historic with the cooperation of all restaurants and hotels.”