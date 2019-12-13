Cruise ships to visit Puerto Plata port by Nov. 2020

Puerto Plata.- The Tourism Ministry, the Dominican Port Authority and the Puerto Plata Port Investment Company, winner of the tender to build a Cruise Terminal in Puerto Plata Port, on Thursday said that by November next year, they’ll already be receiving the first cruise ships.

In a press conference headed by deputy Tourism minister, Julio Almonte, Port Authority director, Víctor Gómez Casanova, and Puerto Plata Port Investment company and Taíno Bay Cruise Terminal CEO Mauricio Hamui, Gómez Casanova said that cruise companies are already selling Puerto Plata as a destination as of November 2020, “because they usually prepare and promote their travel and reservation calendars two years in advance, for sales and marketing purposes.”

The official said they held a meeting yesterday afternoon in the National Palace with president Danilo Medina, who personally monitors the project’s progress.