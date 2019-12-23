The pioneer of Punta Cana delays the tourist industry recovery of DR to April

The president of the Puntacana Group, Frank Rainieri, admitted that tourism had a slight decline due to the past threats and crises that impacted him in 2019, however, he predicted an optimistic outlook anchored in the quality and delivery of all Dominicans, including the business and the authorities that regulate that sector.

In terms of numbers, according to Diario Libre, it valued the end of the year in Punta Cana. “We closed below, naturally, we had a cloud, however, the important thing is not what happened, but what is coming. Already the water that passed under the bridge has gone away,” said the businessman.

In that sense, the founder of the tourist destination Punta Cana said that now they work hard so that in the coming months the sector will recover normalcy. “I think that from this coming April (the recovery will be felt) and that we will conclude the year with many successes,” he ventured.

John Long, vice president of sales and commercial development of Iberostar, had stated a month ago, as arecoa.com said, that “our outlook for winter is excellent at this time, especially with the family market, although the luxury range high market is struggling. The end of 2020 will be much better, and we will see this destination resurface.”

The Central Bank predicted that by observing the trend of the rate of air ticket reservations in the coming months, it is expected that at the end of 2019 and during 2020 the growth rate of the arrival of tourists and foreign exchange earnings will see normalized activity in the Dominican Republic.

Frank Rainieri had explained the need to apply a nationwide plan for this tourist destination, to avoid disorders in some areas. It is recalled that recently, for its contributions to the development of the country, the Senate of the Dominican Republic recognized the PuntaCana Group for its 50 years of work in favor of the country’s tourism sector.