The 10 DR ecotourism attractions most visited by travelers in 2019

Because of the particular beauty that characterizes each of them, ten of the 128 protected areas that are part of the Natural Heritage of the Dominican Republic were the most visited by foreign and domestic tourists.

From January to December 2019, visitors made their journeys and enjoyed the impressive biodiversity, recreation areas, landscapes, beaches, spas and mountains of those iconic places of the national territory.

The first of these attractions was the Cotubanamá National Park followed by the natural monuments Loma Isabel de Torres and Cueva Los Tres Ojos, located in La Romana, Puerto Plata, and Santo Domingo East.

In that sense, Ekers Raposo Peña, responsible for ecotourism and public use of the Ministry of Environment, explained that among the places sought by visitors are the natural monuments Catalina Island (La Romana), Salto de la Damajagua (Puerto Plata), Salto from Jima ( Bonao ), Salto de Jimenoa (Jarabacoa), El Saltadero (Cabrera), Los Haitises National Park (Sabana de la Mar), as well as the Natural Monument Cabo Francés Viejo (Cabrera).

The Cotubanamá National Park, between La Romana and La Altagracia, is identified by its excellent beaches, climatic conditions and pre-Hispanic cultural values ​​that are a permanent attraction of ecological tourism, its route covers Saona Island, the Catuano Channel, Punta Aljibe and Punta Balajú and Bahía de las Calderas, according to El Día.