Clintons, Mariah Carey welcome 2020 at Punta Cana

Punta Cana. – Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton celebrated in Punta Cana the end of the year away from the frigid cold of New York and Washington.

The Clinton family has visited the Dominican Republic several times, on the previous in July 2019, they stayed at the Tortuga Bay hotel in Punta Cana.

Diva Mariah Carey also chose the warm waters of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic where she welcomed 2020.